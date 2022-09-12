Opium traffic

September 12, 2022 01:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Geneva, Sept. 10: The fifth Commission of the League discussed the opium traffic yesterday and unanimously agreed to the resolution proposed by Professor Galberi Murray and amended in accordance with the suggestion of Lord Chelmsford asking the Governments belonging to the International Opium Convention not to consent to give licenses for importation of opium and other narcotics, to which the Convention applies, to native countries which have not ratified or enforced the convention — and which have not adopted a system of control of exports and imports approved by the Assembly of the League on September 20th, 1921. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app