May 02, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Ootacamund, April 30: The hundredth anniversary of the foundation of Queen of the Hill Stations will be celebrated in a Ball at the Assembly Rooms on the 3rd May. The Ootacamund Municipal Council at its next meeting is going to consider a proposal to present a Centenary Address to His Excellency on the Empire Day.