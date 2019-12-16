Objection to ‘hammer and sickle’ poll symbol

Congress Opposition and Jan Sangh members in the Rajya Sabha to-day objected to the Election Commission allotting the election symbol of ‘hammer and sickle’ — the State emblem of other countries — to Communist Parties in India. They said publicity given to this symbol in India was likely to result in the spread of foreign influence among Indian people. Mr. P. Govinda Menon, Law Minister, told Mr. Sundar Singh Bhandari (J.S.) and Mr. C.D. Pande (Cong.-O.) who raised this question, that under the law as it stood, allotment of symbol was the authority of the Election Commission. “If the Election Commission has decided to give a particular symbol to any party, government has no authority over these matters,” he said.

Mr. C.D. Pande said some of the Communist Marxist Ministers and leaders, while going in their cars, fly their party flag — which is Chinese flag — on their cars. Mr. A.P. Chatterjee (Communist Marxist) objected to this and said members who made such references were “under American and British influence”.