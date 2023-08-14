HamberMenu
Nutrition Of Plants.
August 14, 2023 04:48 am | Updated 04:48 am IST

New Bose discovery.

(Associated Press of India)

CALCUTTA, Aug. 13

Sir J. C. Bose has made an important discovery of the effect of the infinitesimal traces of certain chemical substances on the nutrition of plants. As like processes are alike in plants and animals, similar effects may also be expected in animal nutrition. The apparatus recently invented by Sir Jagdish Chandra Bose rivals the sensitiveness of his famous crescograph. The new apparatus automatically records assimilation product as minute as a millionth of a gram. The results of Prof. Bose’s researches show that certain substances in dilutions of one part in ten billions increase the power of assimilation by more than 100 per cent. The potent influences of ultra measurable traces of chemical substances on life activity opens out a vast field of new research. Keen interest has been roused by these new discoveries and Sir J. C. Bose has been invited to lecture on these before leading scientific centres in the West. He leaves for Europe early next month.

