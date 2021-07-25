As a sequel to the Rajahmundry currency notes forgery case, proceedings under Sections 489 A, 489 B, 489 C and 489 D of I.P.C. were started against Mula Subbayya, the alleged approver in the currency notes forgery case. It will be remembered that after the acquittal of the accused in the Sessions Court in the main case, the case against the approver was withdrawn by the District Superintendent of Police, Godavari, and a petition was filed in August last in the High Court for sanction to prosecute him for perjury. While this petition is still pending judgment, the main case once withdrawn was again launched. It is being inquired into by the Cocanada Sub-Magistrate. Dewan Bahadur Venkatachelam Pantulu is conducting the prosecution while the accused is defended by P.V. Subbarao of the Rajahmundry bar. Eight witnesses for the prosecution have so far been examined and the case is proceeding.