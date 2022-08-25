Non-official business

August 25, 2022 01:00 IST

Simla, Aug. 24: The ballot for non-official business in the Assembly on 7th September has resulted in the setting down of five resolutions. The first will be moved by Mr. Ujjagar Singh with a view to abolish the rule that requires the presence of the voters of the landholders’ constituencies at polling stations at the time of voting. The next stands in the name of Maulvi Asdajullah who is the only speaker who addresses the House in vernacular urges the State management of railways. The third resolution will be moved by Mr. Joshi, pressing for greater facilities for third class passengers. The next two motions recommend reduction of Provincial Contribution by two crores so that relief may be given to Madras, Punjab and the United Provinces. These stand in the names of Fyaz Khan and Gujjan Singh.

