Non-Co-operation

05 November 2020 01:00 IST

In Bengal

3,000 people assembled last evening at Bolajor to hear Messrs. Pal, Chaterjee and Sen on the present situation. Singing processions from Chandrabar, Bamrail, Joyshirkat, Nalchera, Nahilara and Lakhankati came to join the meeting. Mr. Pal appealed for the revival of Swadeshi and boycott and establishment of direct trade relation through Indian agencies with friendly foreign countries and urged boycott of the Councils. Mr. Sen referred to Lord Sinha’s appointment as due to his approximating to the ruling race, suggested his adopting national dress like Sir Ashutosh in official functions and the Bengalee mode of life in Government House to test his English friends. Mr. Chatterjee emphasised the need of village and district organisations. The inspiring songs of Babu Harendra Kumar Ghosh evoked tremendous enthusiasm. Far into the night the villages all around resounded again within “Bande Mataram” as of old.

