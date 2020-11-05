3,000 people assembled last evening at Bolajor to hear Messrs. Pal, Chaterjee and Sen on the present situation. Singing processions from Chandrabar, Bamrail, Joyshirkat, Nalchera, Nahilara and Lakhankati came to join the meeting. Mr. Pal appealed for the revival of Swadeshi and boycott and establishment of direct trade relation through Indian agencies with friendly foreign countries and urged boycott of the Councils. Mr. Sen referred to Lord Sinha’s appointment as due to his approximating to the ruling race, suggested his adopting national dress like Sir Ashutosh in official functions and the Bengalee mode of life in Government House to test his English friends. Mr. Chatterjee emphasised the need of village and district organisations. The inspiring songs of Babu Harendra Kumar Ghosh evoked tremendous enthusiasm. Far into the night the villages all around resounded again within “Bande Mataram” as of old.
Non-Co-operation
In Bengal
A letter from the Editor
From the Archives (From the October 20, 1920 edition as there was no edition on October 21): A lecture by Mr. S. Srinivasa Aiyangar
