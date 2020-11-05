A HUNDRED YEARS AGO | NOVEMBER 5, 1920 Archives

Non-Co-operation

3,000 people assembled last evening at Bolajor to hear Messrs. Pal, Chaterjee and Sen on the present situation. Singing processions from Chandrabar, Bamrail, Joyshirkat, Nalchera, Nahilara and Lakhankati came to join the meeting. Mr. Pal appealed for the revival of Swadeshi and boycott and establishment of direct trade relation through Indian agencies with friendly foreign countries and urged boycott of the Councils. Mr. Sen referred to Lord Sinha’s appointment as due to his approximating to the ruling race, suggested his adopting national dress like Sir Ashutosh in official functions and the Bengalee mode of life in Government House to test his English friends. Mr. Chatterjee emphasised the need of village and district organisations. The inspiring songs of Babu Harendra Kumar Ghosh evoked tremendous enthusiasm. Far into the night the villages all around resounded again within “Bande Mataram” as of old.

Related Topics
From the Archives
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2020 1:55:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/non-co-operation/article33025618.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY