Nobel Prize in Medicine

Stockholm, Oct. 12: The Nobel medicine prize was awarded to-day to a British and an American scientist whose separate researches led to a breakthrough in knowledge of the human body’s defence mechanism against disease. Sharing the coveted and prestigious 480,000 kroner prize were Dr. Gerald Maurice Edelman, 43, a molecular biologist at New York’s Rockefeller University, and Dr. Rodney Robert Porter, 55, Professor of Biochemistry at Oxford University. They were honoured for their discoveries about the chemical structure of antibodies, the blood proteins that help ward of infections and disease. Their research has wide application throughout medical science, including cancer studies. It is a comparatively new branch — the two scientists only began their prize winning studies in 1959. Stockholm’s Karolinska University, announcing the award, said that the two men, working independently, had laid a firm foundation for rational research into the function of antibodies which was previously lacking. Practical results in the fields of clinical diagnoses and therapy had followed, the institute said. Dr. Edelman, a native of New York, has been at the Rockefeller Institute for the past 12 years. He previously won the Spencer Morris award of Pennsylvania University and the American Chemical Society’s Elililly award in biological chemistry. Dr. Porter was born in Ashton, England, and served with the Royal Engineers in World War II. He is a fellow of the Royal Society.