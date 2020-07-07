No U.S. personnel in West Asia

President Nixon has now let it be known through his inner circle of advisers that the U.S. has no intention of sending American personnel to West Asia to counteract the growing Soviet presence in the area. This clarification, originating from the Western White House in San Clemente where the President is vacationing at present, is the latest in a steady stream of statements which have been coming out of President Nixon’s headquarters during the last one week. The most significant of them, and one which had ominous overtones, came a day after Mr. Nixon told a nation-wide television audience on July 1 that he considered the West Asian situation to be far more dangerous than the Vietnam war because it carried the seeds of a potential Big Power clash. That statement, volunteered by some of President Nixon’s senior advisers to a select group of American news executives in the course of a background briefing, said that the U.S. wished to see the Soviet personnel stationed in Egypt “expelled” from that country. It was not specified how this was going to be achieved. A day later when this caused some alarm the President’s Press Secretary amplified it by saying that what the U.S. wanted was the “removal” of the Soviet personnel rather than their expulsion — the distinction between the two words, was again left vague, but the second statement left the impression that the U.S. hoped to achieve its objective through physical force. Now the latest word from the Western White House, also conveyed to the public through American news media, is that the U.S. does not have “even under consideration” any plans to send advisers to assist Israel or to augment the strength of the U.S. Sixth Fleet, based in the Mediterranean. Naturally enough, these consecutive and contradictory statements have left most observers puzzled and confused about the U.S.’s future intentions in the area.