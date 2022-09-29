No dramatic solutions to economic problems possible

September 29, 2022

New Delhi, Sept. 28: The Government’s economic experts, who are striving hard to ease the present inflationary pressures, seem to be caught on the horns of a dilemma as to how they should tackle the difficult problems of prices, production and employment, without unwittingly worsening the situation by opting for either excessive caution in the name of conventional wisdom or romantic solutions for keeping up the facade of Congress radicalism at the cost of the country’s development. As they grope in the dark for a sensible middle course that would help to preserve the ruling party’s socialist image while meeting the practical requirements of this complex situation, the Prime Minister’s advisers have apparently come to the lofty conclusion that no dramatic solutions are possible in the sense that by simply amending the economic policy resolution the Government cannot automatically provide a credible remedy for the current malaise which calls for imaginative action. The only way out of this perplexing situation, according to some of these experts, is to try for a general improvement in the performance of various sectors before the economy is able to gather momentum again. They want the political leadership to think more in terms of qualitatively better solutions to well-identified problems of economic growth and employment than wholly in the context of the party’s electoral pledges to abolish poverty and usher in an era of socialism as early as possible.

