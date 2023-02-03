ADVERTISEMENT

Nixon extends olive branch to Congress
February 03, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

Washington, Feb. 2: President Nixon to-day extended an olive branch to the Democratic-controlled Congress where many law-makers have complained bitterly about cuts he has recommended in various social programmes in his budget. “I pledge to do my part to achieve a constructive working relationship with Congress,” Mr. Nixon said. “My sincere hope is that the executive and legislative branches can work together in this undertaking in a positive spirit of mutual respect and co-operation.” Mr. Nixon, in the first instalment of a series of messages to Congress he is substituting for the traditional State of the Union, touched only briefly on foreign policy. Mr. Nixon said it was necessary for world peace that America’s “word is believed and strength is respected. The peace with honour we have achieved in Vietnam has strengthened this basic American credibility. We must act in such a way in coming years that this credibility will remain intact, and with it, the world stability of which it is so indispensable a part,” he said.

