Nickel coins
Premium

January 26, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:12 am IST

Delhi, Jan. 24: In the Legislative Assembly today, there was no question for answer today, but one question was replied to, of which private notice had been given by Mr. K.N. Mitter drawing attention to the fact that for some days past in Delhi there have been rumours that four anna nickel pieces had been withdrawn from circulation and that the coins were being refused in the local market causing inconvenience to businessmen and citizens. He asked the Government to give authentic information on the point. Sir Basil Blackett welcomed the opportunity of contradicting the rumours that the four anna and eight anna nickel pieces had now been withdrawn from circulation, in local bazaar and stated that the position had now improved and the annas were being freely accepted. The Government had also asked local authorities to place placards in prominent places in the city contradicting the rumour.

