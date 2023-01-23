‘New Wave’ Indian films hailed by London critics

January 23, 2023 03:05 am | Updated 02:14 am IST

Bombay, Jan. 22: “New wave” films will soon brighten Indian movies’ image abroad and open up a potential international market, according to the Film Finance Corporation Chairman, Mr. B.K. Karanjia. He told UNI yesterday that the low budget films of young artistes exhibited at the film festival now being held in London under the joint sponsorship of the Corporation and the National Film Theatre, London, had become popular. Mr. Karanjia, who returned from the festival, said the first ever international exposure of the “new wave” films had convinced movie critics that India could offer something other than the conventional song-dance formula. The critics including Miss Dilys Powell and members of several film societies had hailed that they could not believe that such films were being made in India, he added. Mr. Karanjia said, impressed by the movies, Mr. Charley Cooper of the contemporary films, London, who distributes Satyajit Ray’s films in the United Kingdom suggested that an Indian film centre be set up in London to conduct similar festivals and explore marketing possibilities throughout western Europe. The proposal would soon be placed before the Corporation’s board. He said the second in the series of the “image building” festivals would be opened in Paris on January 27. The third would be held in the German Democratic Republic.

