New exam scheme for languages

03 July 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education has reduced the “language load” in the Central schools and similar institutions preparing students for the All India Higher Secondary Examination. Under the new order, effective from the current academic year, a student would have to offer only one language (English, Hindi or Sanskrit) for the public examination at the eleventh year. The other two languages are to be taken at the ‘lower level’, one of them ending with the tenth standard and the third (in all probability Sanskrit) with the eighth standard. As of now, Sanskrit will continue to be taught only from the fifth standard. However, each student is required to pass in these two languages before he sits for the final examination. The order says that the scheme for the study of languages has been revised as the language load was found to be somewhat heavy. At the same time, the Board has decided that students should offer one more elective subject in addition to the present three subjects. One such combination of electives suggested is mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology which is expected to help the student join either the engineering or medical course.

