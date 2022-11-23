New Discovery

  1. EPaper
November 23, 2022 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST

Leafield (Oxford) morning, Nov. 23: Sheffield metallurgists have discovered a process of making any articles of any metal stainless by deposit of a film of chromium, the same method being adopted as employed in electrolisation of silver known as electroplate. It is thus possible to make a knife of ordinary steel stainless without employment of stainless steel, which is a somewhat expensive form of steel because of the employment of chromium and other alloys in the actual process of steel making. Less chromium which is a somewhat dear alloy is used in the new process.  

