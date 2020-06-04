New Crisis in West Asia

If Russia does not respond favourably to the American proposal for a joint freeze on further arms supplies to the West Asian combatants, the U.S. may be left with no choice but to give Israel the Phantom and Skyhawk warplanes it has been asking for since last March. Israel has been making the point that the injection of Russian pilots — about 100 of whom are already engaged in operational duties — and SAM-3, ground-to-air missiles into Egypt has dangerously tilted the military balance against it and it has to have additional aircraft. Israel has also been warning that Washington’s failure now to counter the Soviet moves in West Asia would only persuade Moscow to intervene in local conflicts elsewhere. While there is no doubt an element of propaganda in these arguments, there can be no gainsaying the fact that the Russian pilots have significantly altered the military situation in the Suez Canal sector. Israeli planes can no longer bomb Egypt at will besides which the Russian pilots have freed Egyptian pilots to fly sorties over Israeli positions in the Sinai peninsula. If, in addition, the Russians set up SAM-3 missile bases in the Canal zone, it could become very hot for the Israelis in Sinai.