Nepal recognises Bangla

Kathmandu, Jan. 16.

Nepal to-day extended recognition to Bangla Desh. A Nepalese Foreign Ministry announcement this afternoon said that Nepal has recognised Bangla Desh as a sovereign, independent State and the Government of the Peoples Republic of Bangla Desh as its “de jure” Government.

The spokesman clarified that Nepal wanted to continue to have friendly relations with Pakistan.

Nepal is the eighth country so far to recognise Bangla Desh. The others are Bhutan, East Germany, Poland, Bulgaria, Mongolia and Burma, besides India.

Nepal is about 25 km from Bangladesh’s north western borders.

The Bangla Desh Relief Committee of Nepal in a statement welcomed the decision as a wise and significant step.

The former Home Minister and leader of the outlawed Nepali Congress Party, Mr. S.P. Upadhya, expressed satisfaction that “the Nepalese Government took a formidable and wise decision, keeping in view the national interests.” Observers in Kathmandu felt the recognition was an attempt by Nepal to safeguard its trade route through Bangla Desh from Radhikapur.

A spokesperson for the West German Foreign Ministry to-day issued a statement in Bonn “deploring” the establishment of diplomatic relations between East Germany and Bangla Desh.

The spokesperson said Dacca had decided to establish relations with East Germany even though the Bangla Desh leaders had been informed of the “efforts” Bonn was making to “achieve a detente” with East Germany and “on all the problems involved.” He said West Germany would “react” to this decision according to its own “interests”.

The Yugoslav Government was considering the question of granting recognition to Bangla Desh, according to its Consul-General in Dacca, Mr. Mirke Zec. Mr. Mirke Zec called on Sheikh Mujibur Rehman yesterday. — UNI and AFP.