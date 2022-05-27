Nehru’s message to be preserved for 1000 years

New Delhi, May 26: Jawaharlal Nehru’s intense interest in history and in science is being commemorated in a symbolic act of homage which is being performed at Shanti Vana to-morrow (Saturday), the eighth anniversary of his death. A capsule containing documents and articles connected with recent political and economic development of India will be lowered by the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, deep into the ground a few feet away from the Nehru samadhi at 5-40 a.m. The Shanti Vana commemorative capsule consists of a container made of pure electrolytic copper which is encased inside a shell of a special variety of stainless steel. The documents and other articles are sealed inside specifically prepared pyrex glass tubes free from air and in an atmosphere of argon. The glass tubes are inside the copper container encased by stainless steel shell. The entire capsule is resistant to the action of water and all other soil conditions, including fungi and bacteria and expected to remain intact for more than a thousand years. This is the first time that such a capsule has been designed and fabricated in the country.