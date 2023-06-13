Need to Evaluate Books to Promote Integration

June 13, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST - New Delhi

The committee of educationists and student leaders has recommended a continuous evaluation of textbooks in order to ensure that material prejudicial to national integration is eliminated.

Several recommendations relating to further expansion and strengthening of national integration programmes have been made by the committee which concluded its daylong meeting yesterday. The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi inaugurated the meeting and the Education Minister, Prof. Nurul Hasan, presided.

A recommendation of the committee was that a large amount of literature should be published and disseminated which would strengthen and promote the concept of national integration.

“In this context, there should be a continuous evaluation of textbooks in order to ensure that material prejudicial to national integration is eliminated.”

NEED FOR ALL-ROUND EFFORT

According to the recommendations, national integration programmes already under implementation should be further strengthened and expanded.

“Besides the entire programme should be given more depth and concreteness through a variety of curricular and extra-curricular programmes.”

“A stupendous all-round effort is needed to create an impact and bring about a change in the atmosphere. The role of the student and teacher community is of vital importance in this effort.”

Attempt should also be made to build in the curricula field-oriented projects, wherever possible, through multi-disciplinary approach. These projects should be undertaken in rural areas and in slums by the members of the National Social Service Corps.

Another recommendation of the committee was that the programme of inter-State youth camps, already initiated, should be strengthened.

The committee wanted that the publication of science books, showing of science films, organising of mobile science exhibitions should be undertaken and an attempt made to “create a climate of secular ideals.”

A review of the programme of youth festivals has also been recommended.

STUDENTS’ SUGGESTIONS

The main focus of the committee’s deliberations was on how to combat forces of communalism, casteism and regionalism that impeded national integration in educational institutions and campuses.

Among the suggestions from students, that received warm support at the meeting, were that history should also focus attention on the economic and political forces underlying the reigns of kings: students’ unions’ should function in a much more positive way: and the education system should be a joint endeavour of service to the community in which students and teachers would be equal partners.

