The murder of a wealthy landlord in Prodduvaka village in Krishna district on the night of Sunday (April 26) has brought to focus the growing Naxalite activity in the coastal Andhra districts since three months. In the Srikakulam agency area the last murder took place in the third week of January. Since then Naxalite groups have killed landlords in villages in Anantapur, Warangal, Nellore and Guntur districts. The Naxalite activity has slackened in the Srikakulam agency area. The pattern of attacks showed that the Naxalite groups who once operated in the Srikakulam agency areas have now spread out into the coastal Andhra areas following intense police activity in the agency areas. One theory is that the Naxalites wanted to show off to the country that the entire Andhra Pradesh is under their sway but the second and more plausible theory is that bv striking here and there throughout coastal Andhra the Naxalites want to divert the strong Police force in an effort to weaken police concentrations Inselected pockets in the State. Though a number of people have been interrogated in connection with the latest murder in Prodduvaka village, the police have not made any arrests so far.
Naxalites spread out to elude Police
Printable version | May 1, 2020 12:31:29 AM |
