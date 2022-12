December 30, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

London, Dec. 28: Recent criticism of the Australian administration of Naura island in the League of Nations’ commission is recalled by a Reuter cable from Melbourne, which says that all the chiefs of Nauru have signed a memorandum stating that they are quite satisfied with the present administration which provides for greater freedom than under the German rule. They declare they are grateful to the League for placing them under the protection of the great empire.