National Medical College
Bombay, August 16: The National Medical College in Bombay has completed its first academic year in the midst of financial stringency simply because of the sacrificing spirit that inspired a dozen of the professors of the College to work without renumeration. The College has now on its rolls 221 students including 7 lady students. It has now under its possession one quite up-to-date chemical laboratory where research work in higher and industrial chemistry can be done along with a western course of medicine. The College has begun teaching of Aryurveda and arrangements are being made for the teaching of Unani next year.
