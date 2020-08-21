21 August 2020 00:05 IST

(From an editorial)

National education in India as a movement independent of the system recognised and worked by the Government, cannot be said to have attained the measure of success worthy of the noble object underlying it. Nor has it yet gained an All-India character with the hearty support and actual cooperation of the people all over the country. No doubt we have at present great and successful institutions which have owed their origin to the idealistic fervour and self-sacrificing labours of pronounced advocates of “national education”. Some of these also promise to develop into universal centres of learning and culture. The Dayananda Anglo-Vedic College at Lahore, the Gurukula at Hardwar, the Anglo-Oriental College at Aligarh, the Hindu University at Benaras, Tagore’s School at Bolpur, and Gandhi’s Satyagraha Ashram at Sabarmati, as well as the many institutions working under the recently started National University, are all notable instances of pioneer institutions embodying “national” ideals of education in some form or other. But it will be admitted that, except as regards the general cult of patriotism, each of these institutions has an atmosphere of its own, mostly embodying the particular ideals of their individual founder.

