Nation pays homage to Gandhiji

January 31, 2023 12:15 am | Updated January 30, 2023 10:31 pm IST

New Delhi, Jan 30: The nation of Tuesday paid homage to the memory of the Father of the Nation, who fell to an assassin’s bullet this day 25 years ago, and to known and unknown martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during the Independence struggle. At the stroke of 11 people in different parts of the country stood in silence for two minutes at solemn functions. The President, Mr. V.V. Giri, was one of the earliest visitors to Rajghat here to pay floral tributes at the samadhi of the apostle of non-violence. A few hours later, Mr. Giri again visited Rajghat to place a wreath on the samadhi at a brief function at which an inter-services guard of honour presented arms. The Vice-President, Mr. G.S. Pathak, the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, her cabinet colleagues, the three service chiefs and hundreds of people attended the function. In the afternoon, a “time capsule,” devoted to the life and working of Mahatma Gandhi, was embedded by the Vice-President, at Gandhi Smriti, the place where Gandhiji was assassinated. Central ministers and members of Parliament were among those present when the 200-kg capsule was lowered into a well.

