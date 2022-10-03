Nation celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

October 04, 2022 00:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The 103rd anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated throughout the country to-day by launching development programmes for the benefit of the weaker sections of society. The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, set the tone of to-day’s celebrations when at Motihari in Bihar this morning she rededicated herself to the cause of “Garibi Hatao” while addressing a public meeting near the Gandhi Ashram where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed during the Champaran Satyagraha. Later in the day, she formally inaugurated at Ranchi a 6,000-tonne hydraulic press in the Foundry Forge Plant of the Heavy Engineering Corporation. In Delhi the day began with a solemn programme of prayers and devotional music at Rajghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, attended among others, by the Vice-President, Mr. G.S. Pathak, the Lt.-Governor of Delhi, Mr. Baleshwar Prasad, and the Mayor of Delhi, Mr. Kedar Nath Sahni. At Sabarmati, near Ahmedabad, at a solemn prayer meeting, the South Indian singer, Mrs. M.S. Subbalakshmi, sang a couple of songs, which were favourite hymns of Bapu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app