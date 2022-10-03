Nation celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

The 103rd anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated throughout the country to-day by launching development programmes for the benefit of the weaker sections of society. The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, set the tone of to-day’s celebrations when at Motihari in Bihar this morning she rededicated herself to the cause of “Garibi Hatao” while addressing a public meeting near the Gandhi Ashram where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed during the Champaran Satyagraha. Later in the day, she formally inaugurated at Ranchi a 6,000-tonne hydraulic press in the Foundry Forge Plant of the Heavy Engineering Corporation. In Delhi the day began with a solemn programme of prayers and devotional music at Rajghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, attended among others, by the Vice-President, Mr. G.S. Pathak, the Lt.-Governor of Delhi, Mr. Baleshwar Prasad, and the Mayor of Delhi, Mr. Kedar Nath Sahni. At Sabarmati, near Ahmedabad, at a solemn prayer meeting, the South Indian singer, Mrs. M.S. Subbalakshmi, sang a couple of songs, which were favourite hymns of Bapu.