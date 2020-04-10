Doctors have unmasked the “mystery death” that claimed 11 young lives and turned Mannavanoor village in Kodaikanal taluk into a land of gloom. They say that a “virus fever” had attacked the children of the village for the past one week, and are confident the disease could be brought under control The District Collector, Mr. H. B. N. Shetty. who returned from a visit to the village where the tragedy occurred said there was one more death to-day (April 9) bringing the death toll to eleven children and one adult. Twenty-five children are suffering from this virus fever and they have been segregated. The panchayat office has been turned into a ward for the children. One of the children was rushed to the Kodaikanal Hospital where it is making progress. Doctors have said that the patients will recover in about seven days. A team of doctors was rushed to Mannavanoor to-day to attend on the children. The entire village is being immunised. Mr. Shetty said he was keeping touch with the doctors in the village and has alerted the Government Erskine Hospital to rush medical assistance if and when necessary. Eleven children and an adult died during the course of last week preceded by an attack of fever and convulsion.
Mystery Death Traced to Virus
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 12:05:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/mystery-death-traced-to-virus/article31303527.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.