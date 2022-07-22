Mysore to be renamed Karnataka

Bangalore, July 21: Decks have been cleared for renaming Mysore as Karnataka. The Chief Minister, Mr. Devaraj Urs, is now due to come forward with an official resolution to rename the State following to-day’s party mandate. The Congress Legislature Party, at its meeting here adopted, by show of hands, the proposition that the State be renamed “Karnataka”. According to party circles, 89 members of the 131 present (total membership is 190) raised their hands in support. Among the Ministers, Mr. N. Hutchmasty Gowda, Revenue Minister, is understood to have registered his vote against “Karnataka” and termed his dissent as a fulfilment of duty. His contention was that the name “Mysore” should have been retained in keeping with the understanding reached at the time of the birth of the new State in November 1956. Two other propositions, one seeking that the State be renamed “Mysore-Karnataka” and the other “Kannada Nadu” are understood to have fallen through with only 22 and nine votes, respectively, in their favour. Eleven members are reported to have remained neutral. The Chief Minister is understood to have lent his support for “Karnataka.” The controversial issue of renaming the State had been figuring in almost every session of the State Legislature since the State’s reorganisation in 1956. But because of the sentiment and passion it generated and the sharp division of views as between the advocates of the retention of the present name and those favouring “Karnataka” no decision could be taken so far.