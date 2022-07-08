Mysore Pension Rules

Bangalore, July 6: Accent the resolution No. 10 of the Mysore Special Finance Committee recommending that as a rule the age of superannuation may be raised from 55 to 57 with a view to affect savings in pension charges which are on the increase in Mysore, the Government of Mysore have observed that in the interests of administrative efficiency it is not desirable to modify the existing rules regarding superannuation which allow the retention of officers even after attaining 55 years of age if found otherwise efficient.