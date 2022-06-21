‘Must recognise Bangla Desh soon’

Rawalpindi, June 19: President Bhutto told Pakistani Editors to-day that Pakistan must recognise Bangladesh by September or become the “odd man out” at the United Nations. At a meeting in Murree from which foreign newsmen were barred, participants said Mr. Bhutto told them he planned to seek immediate restoration of diplomatic relations with India when he met the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi on June 28. According to the Editors, Mr. Bhutto said that withholding recognition could push Bangladesh closer to India. Mr. Bhutto said he first wanted to meet the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rehman before recognition, but not in India, to discuss business involving their two countries. He said he wanted to talk with Sheikh Mujib about the sharing of the United Pakistan’s assets and liabilities. He said he did not want to extend recognition first and then start quarrelling. According to the participants, Mr. Bhutto cautioned Editors “not to expect much” from the first meetings with Mrs. Gandhi. He said he was willing to agree immediately to the resumption of diplomatic relations broken on December 7, when India recognised Bangladesh. He said also he would seek the resumption of communications disrupted by the war as well as the resumption of trade halted since the 1965 war. Editors said he would also press for the withdrawal of troops from the Pakistan-India border.