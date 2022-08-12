Music in schools

August 12, 2022 04:00 IST

His Excellency Sir George Lloyd speaking at the distribution of prizes to pupils at the Poona Gyan Samaj yesterday evening said the educational inspector had submitted to him a very satisfactory account of the work which was being done and of the methods employed in training the​ Samaj. He recognised that there are great difficulties in the way of including​ the teaching of music as an integral part of school education, the *belief* of these being that there is no *recognised* system of notation in Indian music. The Government had investigated this question very carefully and have had proposals formulated for a course of training for teachers in Indian Music, but this unfortunately had to be dropped owing to prevailing financial stringency.