A hundred years ago, AUGUST 12, 1922 Archives

Music in schools

August 12, 2022 04:00 IST
Updated: August 12, 2022 00:43 IST

His Excellency Sir George Lloyd speaking at the distribution of prizes to pupils at the Poona Gyan Samaj yesterday evening said the educational inspector had submitted to him a very satisfactory account of the work which was being done and of the methods employed in training the​ Samaj. He recognised that there are great difficulties in the way of including​ the teaching of music as an integral part of school education, the *belief* of these being that there is no *recognised* system of notation in Indian music. The Government had investigated this question very carefully and have had proposals formulated for a course of training for teachers in Indian Music, but this unfortunately had to be dropped owing to prevailing financial stringency. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
From the Archives
Read more...