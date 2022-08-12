Music in schools
His Excellency Sir George Lloyd speaking at the distribution of prizes to pupils at the Poona Gyan Samaj yesterday evening said the educational inspector had submitted to him a very satisfactory account of the work which was being done and of the methods employed in training the Samaj. He recognised that there are great difficulties in the way of including the teaching of music as an integral part of school education, the *belief* of these being that there is no *recognised* system of notation in Indian music. The Government had investigated this question very carefully and have had proposals formulated for a course of training for teachers in Indian Music, but this unfortunately had to be dropped owing to prevailing financial stringency.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.