Munich Olympic games suspended (From the Archives — September 6, 1972)

Munich, Sept. 5: The 20th Olympic games were temporarily suspended to-day after a Palestinian Arab vengeance squad shot its way into the Israeli quarters of the Olympic village, killed two Israeli men and seized nine Israeli hostages. The guerrillas threatened to kill their captives unless they were allowed to fly them to an Arab country. They set one more deadline — 5 p.m. (21:30 IST) after a midday deadline expired. As the deadline approached, dozens of police, some carrying machine guns, surrounded the complex and took up battle positions. A number of Israelis were able to escape through the heroism of the two who died. Wrestling coach Moshe Weinburg, 33, fell in front of the Israeli building where he apparently intercepted the raiders. Mr. Avery Brundage, President of the International Olympic Committee, ordered suspension of the games for 24 hours or until the hostages were freed — as had been demanded an hour earlier by the Israeli Prime Minister Mrs. Golda Meir, who summoned an emergency session of the Israeli Parliament to discuss the situation. Following is the text of the statement announcing the suspension of the Olympic Games. “Olympic peace was ruined by a murderous attack by criminal terrorists. The entire civilised world condemns this barbaric act with disgust. In respect for the victims and in anxiety over the fate of the still held hostages, the events of to-day’s afternoon will be suspended. The competitions underway will be completed. A memorial service for the dead will be held tomorrow at the Olympic stadium. This service should make clear the Olympic idea is stronger than terror and violence.”