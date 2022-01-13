From the Archives: Mujib becomes Bangla Prime Minister

Banga Bandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman stepped down as the nation’s first President and assumed office as Prime Minister to-day in a chain of developments underlining the democratic character of the Government of Bangla Desh. In a 90-minute ceremony this evening in the palatial lounge of Banga Bhavan, the entire structure of the Government went through vital and significant changes in the presence of members of diplomatic missions in the national capital, a large number of members of the Constituent Assembly and the world press. Mr. Justice Abu Sayeed Choudhury, who was leader of Bangla Desh delegation to the U.N. and Bangla Desh’s roving Ambassador, was sworn in as the nation’s second President after Banga Bandhu’s resignation was formally announced by the Cabinet Secretary, Mr. H.Z. Imam. The new 12-member Cabinet headed by Sheikh Mujibur Rehman included all the outgoing members of the Ministry led by Mr. Tajuddin Ahmed, besides inducting the former acting President Syed Nazrul Islam and Dr. Kamal Hussain, Constitutional Adviser and close associate of Banga Bandhu.