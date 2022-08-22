Mrs Sarojini Naidu

August 22, 2022 01:02 IST

Mrs. Sarojini Naidu who has been suffering from severe heart troubles for the last two months in consequence of which she had to abstain from taking any active part in politics is proceeding to South India en-route from Tranquebar (Tanjore district) on medical advice for change of air and complete rest. As she has not yet recovered from her illness she has been strictly forbidden by her medical attendants from taking part in any activity whatsoever for at least another three months as her only chance to complete recovery lies in giving herself perfect rest.

