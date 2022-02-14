Mrs. Sarojini Naidu returned from a tour in South Canara and Malabar this morning. Interviewed by a representative of the Hindu, Mrs. Naidu said that she was greatly surprised to see that, despite the unfortunate happenings, repression and martial law, Hindu-Muslim unity had not been destroyed. Everywhere she was received with enthusiasm by Moplahs no less than by Hindus and all except a few elderly men of property realised that the future depended on Hindu-Muslim unity, The centre of political gravity, she said, had shifted from the U.P. to Malabar and it was there that the strength of both non-violence and unity had to be and could be most advantageously demonstrated. If Government allowed Congress workers to go there, they, enjoying the confidence of both the parties, could do excellent reconstruction work there. Asked about the Working Committee’s decision, Mrs. Naidu said that it was the only course possible. Her own “personal view is” she said, “that mass Civil Disobedience is a very difficult and dangerous thing to undertake.”