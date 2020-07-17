Mrs. Gandhi rules out mid-term poll

17 July 2020 00:05 IST

Mrs. Indira Gandhi, Prime Minister, to-day [July 16, Srinagar] categorically ruled out the possibility of a mid-term poll in the country and said the general elections would be held in 1972 as scheduled. She was answering questions at a press conference shortly before leaving for New Delhi after a three-day visit to the State [Jammu and Kashmir]. Asked what she thought would be the outcome of the 1972 elections, Mrs. Gandhi replied: “I have never prophesied. Let the elections come.” Asked whether the reported possibility of the Ruling Congress joining hands with the Akali Dal in Punjab did not militate against the party’s policies, she said that if her party could get together with anybody, “It will be only on the basis of what we believe in.” She did not think there was “anything grand” in the proposed alliance of the Congress (O) with the Swatantra and Jan Sangh. She said the alliance was disturbing in the sense that people, who were committed to the Congress ideology, should go over to those “who have been always opposed to us.” The Prime Minister observed that arms supplies to Pakistan by the U.S. and Russia “created strong public feelings here and interfered with our friendship”. But the Government had to take a wider view, she said.

