The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, to-day [February 19, New Delhi] refuted in the most categorical terms a suggestion that she was adopting totalitarian tactics and said that whatever programmes she pursued were in line with accepted principles of the party. Addressing the members of the Ruling Congress Parliamentary Party this evening on the eve of the budget session, she assured them that all the resolutions of the Bombay Congress would be implemented within the framework of the present Constitution. She pointed out that the Government was not doing any new thing. Only new methods were being adopted to implement accepted policies and principles. She referred to the new mass upsurge in the Country and appealed to the members to channelise their enthusiasm for constructive purposes. What was necessary was the involvement of the people in the implementation of progressive ideas that were now being pursued by the Government. In a brief reference to the Supreme Court judgment on bank nationalisation, the Prime Minister pointed out that whatever the Government had done following it was only to achieve the socialist ideal. In this context, she said service to the community must be the goal of members of Parliament. Even those who were engaged in professions should try to serve the people in the villages and the Government proposed to provide incentives to them for this purpose. She, however, cautioned that the Government might become a little unpopular because it might not be able to fulfil all the aspirations of the people. Their demands were so numerous and yet legitimate, but the resources at the disposal of the Government were limited. The only way people could be satisfied was to involve them in the task of nation-building.
Mrs. Gandhi denies charges of totalitarian tactics
