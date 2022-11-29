Mrs. Bandaranaike assails Sri Lanka Press
November 29, 2022 12:15 am | Updated November 28, 2022 11:18 pm IST

Colombo, Nov. 28: The Sri Lanka Prime Minister, Mrs. Sirimavo Bandaranaike, made a scathing attack on the country’s Press for having “misled” the people in the past and said it would not be allowed to do so in future.

Speaking on the budget debate in the National State Assembly last evening she repeatedly assailed the local press while observing that both the Government and the Opposition should “share the blame” for the present economic plight of the island. “The newspapers too should accept their share of the blame. They did not hesitate to incite the people and make false propaganda and thereby add to the problems.”

“We know how newspapers fanned communal ill-feeling in the country in 1958. We are aware of the activities of newspapers to defeat our Government in 1964. Newspapers are on a similar campaign now. They are trying to mislead the people about the Press Bill now. They say because of the Press Bill, democracy is in danger.”

She said the Government could protect democracy but that did not mean “we would allow newspapers to dictate terms to us or allow people to be misled. In fact, lot of people are asking us why we are delaying the implementation of the Press Bill.” 

In another context, Mrs. Bandaranaike said the press was publishing cartoons projecting the theme that the average citizen was “groaning” under the weight of “so-called burdens” placed on them. It was all because the Press was being given too much freedom that it was acting in that manner, she added.

