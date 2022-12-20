Mr. Sastri

December 20, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Poona, Dec. 10: The Right Hon’ble Srinivasa Sastri has been speaking to the students of the different colleges in Poona about his mission. On Sunday, he visited the Indian Women’s University at Hingne where he explained that a wide field had to be covered by Indian women before they attained the high level of those in the West. Yesterday he spoke to the students of the Fergusson College emphasising the need of their acquainting themselves with all sides of a problem before forming their views. He also laid stress of the importance of intellectual alertness and of originative work. This afternoon he paid a visit to Deccan College and was given a hearty reception by the students. Here he mentioned some of the difficulties that confronted him in his fight for securing the Parliamentary franchise for their countrymen settled in the Dominions visited by him.