Vancour, August 16: Mr. Sastri has arrived on a three week tour to Canada to investigate the status of Indians and will speak at various places. In a speech here, he said: ‘We seek the full recognised British citizenship for the native of India domiciled in any part of the Empire. I am here to support that principle. There is not now nor can there be any influx of Indians here, or to any other Dominion without that Dominion’s consent under the 1928 policy of mutual consultation and agreement. India does not intend and does not desire to reopen that phase of her Empire status.’ Mr. Sastri declared there was a feeling in India that the rest of the Empire regarded Indians as inferior people and the latter asked why should we cling to the Empire if we are evermore to be looked down upon and exploited. Mr. Sastri added that his desire was to be able to report to his Government that there is no disposition on the part of sister Dominions to look down upon citizens of India. It was the Indian Government’s policy to discourage emigration and to stop absolutely the system of indentured labour.