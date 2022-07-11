Wellington, July 16: Mr. Sastri has arrived here. He will remain in New Zealand until July 27th as the Government’s guest. Civil reception will be held here today. Mr. Sastri, interviewed, said that he had very little to ask of New Zealand. There were only 200 Indians in New Zealand and they had already got the franchise. However there are several small matters which he thinks he can satisfactorily settle with the Government. His task, therefore, will simply be to understand New Zealand and make India understood by a New Zealand.