Mr. Sastri
Wellington, July 16: Mr. Sastri has arrived here. He will remain in New Zealand until July 27th as the Government’s guest. Civil reception will be held here today. Mr. Sastri, interviewed, said that he had very little to ask of New Zealand. There were only 200 Indians in New Zealand and they had already got the franchise. However there are several small matters which he thinks he can satisfactorily settle with the Government. His task, therefore, will simply be to understand New Zealand and make India understood by a New Zealand.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.