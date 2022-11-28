Mr. Rakovsky’s interview with “Le Matin”

November 28, 2022 03:41 am | Updated 01:23 am IST

Lausanne, Nov. 27: M. Rakovsky has arrived.

Paris, Nov. 27: Mr. Rakovsky in the course of an interview with the Lausanne representative of “Le Matin” yesterday stated that it was Russia’s intention to take part in discussions, besides those which have to do with the Straits for which she had been specially invited to attend. As regards the Straits Russia who in favour of unhindered passage for all vessels between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, but she considered that warships must not enter the Black Sea. Russia would prefer that the Straits should be controlled by the bordering States rather than by the British fleet and suggested that real freedom of the Straits would be best ensured by putting them into the hands of the Turks.

