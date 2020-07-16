Mr. Lajpat Rai’s Lecture.

16 July 2020 00:05 IST

Replying to an address presented at a gathering of five thousand last evening [July 14, Shimla], Lala Lajpat Rai said that he viewed with satisfaction the spirit of democracy that was in the air in the whole country. Last year’s episode had woeful tales to tell. Indian rights were trampled by foreigners and Indian life considered worthless. He appealed to his audience to swear by all that was sacred to agitate and agitate unceasingly till status with other dominions was secured. Mr. Montagu in his recent speech in the House of Commons declared “British life is sacred, but Indian life is sacred too.” Mr. Montagu should have better put English life is sacred but Indian life is equally sacred. Let it be known to the Viceroy and the authorities at home and the world at large, that every inch, every bit of Indian life, be that of the meanest Indians, was as sacred as that of the highest European in this country. British diplomacy nowadays prided in deceiving the world. Pledges of statesmen had no meaning. If Mr. Montagu’s high-sounding principles to India were another diplomatic jugglery the sooner India knew it the better.

