MP gets away with it

December 20, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

New Delhi, Dec. 19: A member of the Lok Sabha, Mr. Somchand Solanki to-day tried to act as his namesake, Mr. Pravinsinh Solanki, during question-time, taking advantage of the common surname, but was caught by the Speaker, Mr. G.S. Dhillon, in a few seconds. Mr. Pravinsinh Solanki was absent when the Speaker called “Mr. Solanki”. As the question in the name of Mr. Pravinsinh Solanki came up for answer, there was a lull for a moment in view of his absence. Mr. Somchand Solanki quietly got up and mentioned the number of the question. The Deputy Minister of Railways, Mr. Mohd Shafi Qureshi read out the answer, innocent of the difference between the two Solankis. Pressing the advantage he had achieved of not having been recognised, Mr. Somchand Solanki rose to ask a supplementary, only to be caught by the Speaker even as some members of the Opposition were suppressing their laughter at Mr. Somchand getting away with it. The Speaker told Mr. Somchand Solanki that he had to be identified properly. “I think you are not the proper Solanki,” he said and looked around for the right man. As members could not resist their enjoyment of the comedy of the situation, the Speaker remarked: “Sometimes such errors take place.” He added Mr. Somchand Solanki got up with great confidence that he was taken in for some time.