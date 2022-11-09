Motor-car trials

November 09, 2022 01:30 IST

Calcutta, Nov. 8: Owing to the fact that entries have not been sufficiently large the reliability trials for motor cars and motor cycles which were being organised by the Automobile Association of Bengal in connection with the Government of Assam have been postponed. Trials were to be held on Gauhati Shillong road on November 19th, 20th, and 21st, but motor trade has not found itself in a position to accord the scheme the necessary support. The proposal however has not been abandoned and it is hoped to hold trials in the same district about March next year. An alternative scheme is also being considered by the Automobile association to hold trails with Calcutta as starting and finishing point. The competitors would be required to make journey to some place such as Ranchi or Chaibassa and return to Calcutta, the whole distance to be covered being about 750 miles. 

