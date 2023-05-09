More seats for States in Lok Sabha

May 09, 2023 12:15 am | Updated May 08, 2023 10:58 pm IST

New Delhi, May 8: The Lok Sabha to-day passed with the necessary special majority the Constitution (Thirty-first Amendment) Bill to increase the strength of the House. The Bill, which was passed by 316 votes to 7, increases the upper limit for representation of the States from 500 to 525 and sets the limit for representation to Union Territories at 20. The Minister of State for Law, Mr. Nitiraj Singh Chaudhury, who piloted the measure, explained that its purpose is to maintain the representation for the States at the existing level in the delimitation of constituencies necessitated by the 1971 census. The number of elected members of the present Lok Sabha is 522 — 489 from the 15 major States, 17 from the six smaller States and 16 from the nine Union Territories. The Bill got a wide measure of support in the debate, the spokesmen of the Swatantra and Socialist parties alone opposing it in the third reading stage. Mr. Jagannath Rao Joshi (JS), speaking on the motion for consideration — which was passed by 294 votes to 8 — said that family planning programmes would suffer a setback if increased population entitled a State to get more seats in the Lok Sabha. Mr. Nitiraj Singh Chaudhury said the Bill did not mean that in future there would be an automatic increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha whenever the census figures showed an increase in population. There might be “some marginal change” depending on the circumstances prevailing. The Minister said that as a result of the Bill, the representation for Scheduled Castes would go up. The representation for Scheduled Tribes would remain at the present level of 37 seats.

