Moderate Awakening

17 December 2021 00:22 IST

The headlong plunge into repression taken by the Government has created alarm even in Moderate circles. If the Moderate Press has shown signs of awakening to the sense of danger that is now confronting the country, organisations of Moderate opinion are making it clear that they cannot acquiesce in the policy inaugurated by Government. In a letter of protest to the Government of Bengal, the Indian Association sums up the most important of the popular indictments against Lord Ronaldshay’s Government. The charges martialled against the Government are: (1) The widespread impression, confirmed by newspaper reports of trials, that persons are being arrested and convicted simply for selling or wearing Khaddar, crying Bande Mataram or Gandhi Maharaj-Ki-Jai, or for asking people to close their shops on December 24; (2) Assaults and rude behaviour by the military, the police and the Anglo-Indian and Civil Guards on unoffending persons. (3) Indiscriminate arrests. (4) Arrests of ladies. (5) Maltreatment of arrested persons.

Advertising

Advertising