Minister wants ceiling on size of houses

November 10, 2022 01:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangalore, Nov. 9: The Union Railway Minister, Mr. T.A. Pal, has urged State Governments to impose a ban on the construction of huge houses. Laying the foundation-stone for a Rs. 7 crore housing project of the Life Insurance Corporation called “Jeevan Bima Nagar”, at HAL III State layout here to-day, Mr. Pal said that restrictions on size of houses should precede the legislation imposing ceilings on urban lands. According to Mr. Pal, if a restriction is put on the size of houses, it would help in curbing urban land value which had been steadily rising. It would enable the lower and middle income groups to own plots and build houses, he said. Mr. Pal suggested that the size of a house for a family of five should be 750 square feet. This control on house size should be in force still every citizen had a house of his own, he said. Mr. Pai, who is a former Chairman of the Life Insurance Corporation, suggested the creation of a subsidiary agency within the LIC exclusively for solving the mounting housing problem. The agency, he said, should take up construction of cheap houses for the homeless millions. It should merely borrow funds from the LIC and at the same time be free from the rigid rules and procedures which governed the Corporation. All funds for housing should be routed through this specialised agency, Mr. Pai said. The LIC, he pointed out, had spent as much as Rs. 300 crores so far on providing houses. Any one could take legitimate pride in this, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app